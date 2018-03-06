Israeli healthcare startup Medial EarlySign raises $30 million

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Israel’s Medial EarlySign, whose machine-learning based technology is meant to help improve patient management, said on Tuesday it raised $30 million, bringing its total funding to $50 million.

The investment round was led by aMoon Fund, the investment arm of Check Point Software Technologies co-founder Marius Nacht. The round also included Hong Kong-based Horizons Ventures and Nir Kalkstein, founder of high-speed trading firm Final and Medial EarlySign co-founder.

Medial EarlySign’s technology can use existing blood test results and electronic health records to provide insights to healthcare organizations as they determine the best approach to improving patients’ health.

Ori Geva, CEO of Medial EarlySign, said the funding will be used to broaden the company’s solutions and expand clinical research and global implementation of its technology.

Medial EarlySign said it is in ongoing clinical data studies with more than 20 million patients in 14 institutions.