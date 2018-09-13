Deutsche Telekom says EU raises concerns over Tele2's Dutch deal

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday that the European Commission had raised competition concerns about the effect of its planned purchase of the Dutch operations of Sweden’s Tele2 on the mobile retail market.

A Deutsche Telekom logo is seen at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman

“The Commission is arguing that the combination of number 3 (T-Mobile NL) and number 4 (Tele2 NL) is likely to lead to price increases,” Deutsche Telekom said in a statement, adding the companies involved disagreed with the Commission’s concerns.

It said the companies would continue a constructive dialogue with the Commission and that they remained confident that the merger would be approved towards the end of the year.