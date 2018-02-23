FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 23, 2018 / 6:14 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

U.S. fund I Squared expresses interest for Telecom Italia's Persidera unit - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN (Reuters) - A sole non-binding expression of interest for Telecom Italia’s (TLIT.MI) majority-owned broadcasting unit Persidera unit came from U.S.-based infrastructure fund I Squared Capital, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

    One of the sources had said previously that the non-binding expression of interest valued the unit at 290 million euros ($356.6 million).

    So far TIM has received only one binding offer for Persidera, presented by infrastructure fund F2i and towers firm Raiway (RWAY.MI), worth around 250 million euros, according to sources.

    I Squared could not immediately be reached for comment.

    Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Crispian Balmer

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
