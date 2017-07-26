FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology Photos
July 26, 2017 / 3:49 PM / 14 days ago

Berlusconi aide meets Telecom Italia deputy chairman: source

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Telecom Italia tower is pictured in Rome, Italy, March 22, 2016.Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - The righthand man of media mogul Silvio Berlusconi visited the headquarters of Telecom Italia on Wednesday and met the company's deputy chairman Giuseppe Recchi, a source said.

Telecom's top shareholder is France's Vivendi, which has also built up an almost 30 percent stake in Berlusconi's Mediaset, in a move that has infuriated the former Italian prime minister.

"I have come for a visit," Letta told a Reuters reporter who saw him leave the Telecom headquarters in Rome. He gave no further details. A source told Reuters Letta had seen Recchi, whom he has known for some time.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto

