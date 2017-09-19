Telecom Italia board backs decision to appeal ruling on Vivendi control

MILAN (Reuters) - Telecom Italia (TIM) (TLIT.MI) said on Tuesday its board backed a decision to appeal a ruling by the Italian market watchdog that stated French group Vivendi (VIV.PA) has de facto control over the phone company.

TIM’s board met on Tuesday to discuss the matter and a majority of its members voted in favor of appealing the Sept. 13 ruling, the company said in a statement.

“While assuring the company’s full compliance with the discipline that such qualification implies, the board has nonetheless confirmed, with a majority vote, the intention to challenge the decision in the qualified court, as already announced,” TIM said in its statement.

Vivendi, which denies controlling TIM, is the biggest investor in the Italian company with a 24 percent stake.

The Consob ruling has strengthened the Italian government’s hand as it considers using special powers that could trigger asset sales.