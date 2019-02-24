Technology Photos
February 24, 2019 / 3:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

HMD Global launches Nokia 9 PureView smartphone with five-camera array

1 Min Read

HMD Global CEO, Florian Seiche, presents the new Nokia 9 PureView during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

BARCELONA (Reuters) - HMD Global, the Finnish company that owns the rights to use the Nokia brand for mobile phones, has launched a smartphone with an array of five camera lenses on the rear - two 12 megapixel color sensors and three 12 megapixel monochrome sensors - designed to appeal to camera enthusiasts.

The Nokia 9 PureView heads a new range of smartphones announced by HMD on Sunday, including an entry-level device and two mid-level handsets, all designed to work with Google’s Android One, which guarantees two years’ of operating system upgrades.

Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below