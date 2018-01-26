FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
India Insight
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Bollywood
The Wider Image
Commentary
Technology
Sports
South Asia
Pictures
#Deals - Europe
January 26, 2018 / 1:30 PM / 3 days ago

Telenor may sell mobile operations in eastern, central Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norway’s Telenor (TEL.OL) has received interest over a potential bid for its mobile phone operations in central and eastern Europe, and will evaluate its options, it said on Friday.

The company’s mobile phone operations in the region are based in Hungary, Bulgaria, Montenegro and Serbia.

    “With a view of creating shareholder value, Telenor has engaged in a process to evaluate the interest received. Telenor expects to conduct these assessments in the first quarter of 2018,” it said in a statement.

    The eastern and central European operations contributed eight percent of Telenor’s revenues and nine percent of core operating earnings in 2017, it added.

    Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Mark Potter

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.