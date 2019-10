FILE PHOTO: Telenor's logo is seen in central Belgrade, Serbia, March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

OSLO (Reuters) - Telenor (TEL.OL) is still interested in potential mergers and acquisitions following the failed merger of its Asian business with Malaysia’s Axiata (AXIA.KL), the Norwegian telecoms firm said on Wednesday.

“We will be looking at value creating opportunities,” Chief Executive Sigve Brekke told a conference call.

He declined to elaborate on what those opportunities could be.