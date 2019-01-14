Jon Snow - and death - take center stage in Game of Thrones trailer

FILE PHOTO: Actor Kit Harrington arrives for the world premiere of the television fantasy drama "Game of Thrones" series 5, at The Tower of London, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Final Season is coming - and it’s all about Jon Snow, and (just for a change) it portends death.

Or at least that’s the impression U.S. satellite network HBO chooses to give in the teaser for Game of Thrones that it unveiled on primetime TV on Sunday night.

The 1 minute 28 second clip trails the fantasy epic’s eighth and last series, which hits screens on April 14.

The scene takes place in the crypts below Winterfell, where we hear the voices of the late Ned and Catelyn Stark speak of Jon as he passes their statues.

Jon is joined by Sansa and Arya Stark, and as three of the surviving children of the show’s central clan walk further through the family crypt they arrive at a set of three statues that show ... themselves.