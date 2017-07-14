FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Oaktree opposes Rayonier's $807 million purchase of Tembec
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
COMPANY RESULTS
SpiceJet first-quarter profit up about 18 percent
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
North Korea
North Korea details plan to fire missiles over Japan, near Guam
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
Technology
Microsoft Surface devices fail on reliability: Consumer Reports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
July 14, 2017 / 5:40 PM / a month ago

Oaktree opposes Rayonier's $807 million purchase of Tembec

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Oaktree Capital Management LP, the largest shareholder of Tembec Inc (TMB.TO), said on Friday it would vote against Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc's (RYAM.N) $807 million acquisition of the Canadian forest products company.

Los Angeles-based Oaktree, which owns 19.9 percent of Tembec, called on Rayonier to sweeten its bid, saying: "If the offer is not increased, we believe Tembec shareholders would be better off ... independent."

Jacksonville, Florida-based Rayonier, which supplies cellulose found in cellphones, computer screens and pharmaceutical drugs, said in May it would buy Tembec to expand into packaging and forest products.

It offered C$4.05 in cash or 0.2302 of a Rayonier share for each Tembec share.

In a separate statement on Friday, Tembec said proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services had recommended that the Canadian firm's shareholders vote in favor of the deal under Rayonier's proposed terms.

Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.