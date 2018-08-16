FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Business News
August 16, 2018 / 8:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

SEC pressing Tesla directors for details on communications with Musk: Wall Street Journal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Federal regulators are pressing Tesla Inc’s (TSLA.O) directors for details on how much information Chief Executive Elon Musk shared with them before he tweeted last week about a potential deal to take the company private, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Motors Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk pauses during a news conference in Tokyo September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Tesla declined to comment.

Musk stunned investors and sent Tesla’s shares soaring 11 percent on Aug. 7 when he tweeted that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 per share and that he had secured funding for the potential deal.

Fox Business Network reported on Wednesday, citing sources, that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commision had sent subpoenas to Tesla regarding Musk’s plan to take the company private and his statement that funding was “secured”.

Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.