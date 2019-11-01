Musk to go off Twitter ... again

FILE PHOTO: SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk listens during a conversation with legendary game designer Todd Howard (not pictured) at the E3 gaming convention in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 13, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Elon Musk is going offline from Twitter (TWTR.N) after questioning “the good” of the social networking site.

“Not sure about good of Twitter,” the Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Officer tweeted on Friday, following up with “going offline.”

Musk’s Twitter account was not deactivated as of 1730 GMT.

“Reddit still seems good,” he said.

The eccentric billionaire has a history of being playful with his Twitter account, one of corporate America’s most-watched.

In June, he said he deleted his Twitter account, while also changing his Twitter display name to “Daddy DotCom”.

Musk has previously been accused by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for disclosing misleading corporate information about Tesla on Twitter.