September 12, 2018 / 10:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

Tesla customers may face longer response time as deliveries rise: Musk

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) customers may face longer response time due to a significant increase in vehicle delivery volume in North America, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet here

FILE PHOTO: Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk attends a forum on startups in Hong Kong, China January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

“Resolving this is our top priority,” Musk said.

The company was not immediately available to provide additional details on the tweet.

Tesla is trying to iron out production bumps after struggling to produce Model 3 sedans and failing to meet several production deadlines.

The company has eliminated some color options for its cars to streamline operations as it intensifies its efforts to ramp up production.

Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

