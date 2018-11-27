Teva prices EpiPen generic at $300, same price as Mylan generic

FILE PHOTO: A Teva Pharmaceutical Industries building is seen in Jerusalem, Israel, December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

(Reuters) - Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd said on Tuesday it launched its generic version of Mylan NV’s EpiPen at the wholesale price of $300 - the same price as Mylan’s generic version of the emergency allergy shot.

The Israeli drugmaker said its generic EpiPen is now available in limited supply in the United States. It said that additional supply, as well as a generic version of the lower-dose EpiPen Jr., will be available next year.

There has been a shortage of Mylan’s EpiPens, which dominate the allergy market, since at least May. The company has blamed manufacturing issues at a Pfizer plant, which supplies the EpiPens, for the shortage.

The FDA approved Teva’s version of EpiPen in August.

EpiPen autoinjectors deliver a dose of epinephrine in the event of severe allergic reaction, such as to bee stings or exposure to peanuts.