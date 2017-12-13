Israel labor boss calls half-day strike for Sunday over Teva crisis

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Histadrut labor federation called a half-day general strike for Sunday, the first day of the Israeli work week, in protest at what it described as mass layoffs planned by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA.TA).
“The entire economy - from the airport to the banks to the seaports to the municipalities to the government service to the health clinics - will stand until noon on Sunday in solidarity with Teva’s employees,” Histadrut chief Avi Nissenkorn told reporters.
