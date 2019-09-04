Thyssenkrupp starts structured M&A process for elevator unit

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Thyssenkrupp AG is pictured at the company's headquarters in Essen, Germany, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) has started a structured process to look for potential buyers of its elevator unit, it said on Wednesday, confirming a Reuters report from last week.

Sources had told Reuters last week that Thyssenkrupp had launched a formal auction process in addition to plans for an initial public offering (IPO).

“We have clearly stated that, in addition to preparing for the IPO, we are also examining expressions of interest from potentially interested parties,” a spokesman for the group said in e-mailed comments.

Letters asking for expressions of interest for the unit, valued anywhere between 12 billion and 17 billion euros ($13-$19 billion), have been sent out to private equity and strategic investors, a person familiar with the matter said.

Potentially interested parties include private equity groups KKR (KKR.N), CVC, EQT, Advent and Apollo (APO.N) as well as rivals Kone (KNEBV.HE), Schindler (SCHP.S) UTC’s (UTX.N) Otis and Hitachi (6501.T), sources have told Reuters.

German business paper Handelsblatt had earlier reported that Thyssenkrupp had scrapped plans for a listing of Elevator Technology in favor of a sale, not citing where it obtained the information.