October 4, 2018 / 12:42 PM / in a few seconds

Thyssenkrupp to hold about 30 percent stake in spin-off group: union

1 Min Read

DUISBURG, Germany (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) will hold a stake of about 30 percent in Thyssenkrupp Industrials, its capital goods business to be spun off, a labor representative said on Thursday, which could potentially set the entity up for a future takeover.

FILE PHOTO: Thyssenkrupp's logo is seen close to the elevator test tower in Rottweil, Germany, September 25, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

The stake could be worth billions of euros and be sold in one go or several stages, Tekin Nasikkol, head of the works council of Thyssenkrupp Steel Europe and a member of Thyssenkrupp’s supervisory board, told journalists.

Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff; Writing by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan

