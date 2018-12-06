Thyssenkrupp to quickly send documents to EU in Tata JV review

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Thyssenkrupp (TKAG.DE) expects soon to submit documents that the European Commission has requested to resume an in-depth investigation of its planned joint venture with Tata Steel (TISC.NS), the company said on Thursday.
The Commission earlier stopped the clock on the probe, a mechanism that it said is triggered if parties fail to provide, in a timely fashion, an important piece of information requested from them.
“Once the missing information is supplied by the parties, the clock is re-started and the deadline for the Commission’s decision is then adjusted accordingly,” the Commission said.
It had originally set deadline of March 19, 2019, to end its investigation.
