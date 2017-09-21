FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tiffany names Roger Farah as chairman in latest management shakeup
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
September 21, 2017 / 9:18 PM / a month ago

Tiffany names Roger Farah as chairman in latest management shakeup

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO -- The logo of U.S. jeweller Tiffany & Co. is seen at a store at the Bahnhofstrasse shopping street in Zurich, Switzerland October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

(Reuters) - Luxury jeweler Tiffany & Co (TIF.N) on Thursday named Roger Farah as chairman, the latest management shakeup where outsiders have been brought in to give the iconic company a new look.

Farah, 64, was one of the three directors that Tiffany had agreed to add to its board, bowing to pressure from activist investor Jana Partners in February.

Jana is Tiffany’s third-largest shareholder with a 4.47 percent stake, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In July, Tiffany named former Bulgari SpA executive Alessandro Bogliolo to its top job.

Tiffany’s move to target younger customers has been paying off. The company, known for its solitaire engagement rings, posted better-than-expected sales and profit in the latest reported quarter helped by demand for bracelets, necklaces and branded jewelry.

Farah replaces Michael Kowalski who will remain with the company as a director.

Farah has previously worked at Ralph Lauren Corp (RL.N) and was the co-chief executive of luxury brand Tory Burch.

Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.