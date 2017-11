WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Justice Department officials said on Wednesday that selling cable channel CNN would not solve antitrust concerns about AT&T Inc’s deal to buy media company Time Warner Inc.

FILE PHOTO: An AT&T logo and communication equipment is shown on a building in downtown Los Angeles, California October 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

There are many ways to resolve concerns about the deal, the officials said, adding that no decision had been made and that conversations were continuing.