Brazilian antitrust official says AT&T, Time Warner must keep operations separate

BRASILIA (Reuters) - A key official on Brazil’s antitrust watchdog Cade voted on Wednesday to approve AT&T Inc’s (T.N) acquisition of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N) as long as both companies continued to run their Brazilian operations separately.

The AT&T logo is pictured during the Forbes Forum 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Councillor Gilvandro Araújo, who is leading the antitrust analysis of the merger in Brazil, said both companies would have to commit to not exchanging “sensitive information” and allow external auditors to verify the separation of their activities in the South American country.