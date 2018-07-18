U.S. proposes expedited appeal in fight with AT&T over purchase of Time Warner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department has proposed an expedited schedule for an appeal of a judge’s ruling that allowed AT&T Inc (T.N) to buy movie and TV show maker Time Warner, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Smartphone with AT&T logo is seen in front of displayed Time Warner logo in this picture illustration taken June 13, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The department said last Thursday that it would appeal a federal judge’s approval of AT&T’s $85.4 billion acquisition of Time Warner.

Final briefs are due in the appeal on Oct. 18, with oral arguments “as soon as practicable,” the filing said.