WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday set a Dec. 7 pre-trial hearing in the Justice Department’s complaint seeking to block AT&T Inc’s (T.N) proposed acquisition of Time Warner Inc (TWX.N).

The AT&T logo is pictured during the Forbes Forum 2017 in Mexico City, Mexico, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Judge Richard Leon, who is overseeing the case, announced the hearing date in an order.