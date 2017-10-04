FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch company TMF to unveil London IPO this week
#Deals - Europe
October 4, 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - TMF Group, the Dutch operator of trust companies, plans to float its shares on the London Stock Exchange in an initial public offering to be unveiled later this week, a source with knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Wednesday.

The source said he could not verify a Sky News report that said the deal would value the company at 1 billion pounds.

Goldman Sachs and HSBC are handling the flotation for owners DH Private Equity.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva in London and Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham

