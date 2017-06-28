FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
Toshiba says chip unit pact delayed as talks with preferred bidder ongoing
#Business
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#Monsoon
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Asia
Japan seeks clout with chopper parts for Philippines military
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
technology
Analysis: Buoyant bitcoin stirs crypto-bubble fears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology Photos
June 28, 2017 / 1:07 AM / a month ago

Toshiba says chip unit pact delayed as talks with preferred bidder ongoing

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Wednesday it had not yet reached a final agreement with the preferred bidder for its chip unit as negotiations with several of the parties that make up the consortium were still ongoing.

Toshiba said in a statement that it aimed to reach an agreement as soon as possible.

The ailing Japanese conglomerate, which had pledged to sign a definitive agreement with a preferred bidder by Wednesday's shareholder meeting, is rushing to sell the prized unit to cover billions of dollars in cost overruns at its bankrupt Westinghouse nuclear unit.

The preferred bidder consortium is led by Japanese government investors and includes U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.