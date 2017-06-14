FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Toshiba to miss financial reporting deadline: Nikkei
#Monsoon
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
Autos
Autonomous cars race narrows on doubts about path to profit
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
ASIA
China leaning on Singapore to keep ASEAN calm on sea dispute
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
Editor's Picks
David Letterman returns to television with 2018 Netflix series
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology Photos
June 14, 2017 / 10:15 PM / 2 months ago

Toshiba to miss financial reporting deadline: Nikkei

1 Min Read

The logo of Toshiba Corp is seen behind cherry blossoms at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 11, 2017.Toru Hanai

(Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) would not be able to file its financial statement for the year ended March 31 within the regulatory deadline, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

The company is likely to file its results two to two-and-a-half months after the official cut off date of June 30, the daily said, without citing sources. (s.nikkei.com/2sc1zPj)

Toshiba has been unable to submit its audited results to regulators as it has been at odds with auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers Aarata (PwC) since a surprise writedown at its now bankrupt Westinghouse nuclear unit.

Last month, the company said it would not be able to present its audited annual results for the fiscal year at its general shareholders meeting on June 28.

Toshiba filed twice-delayed business results earlier this year without an endorsement from PwC Aarata, which at that time said it was unable to form an opinion of the results.

Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.