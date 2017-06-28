FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Toshiba says suing Western Digital for $1 billion
#Technology Photos
June 28, 2017 / 5:38 AM / a month ago

Toshiba says suing Western Digital for $1 billion

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A Western Digital office building is shown in Irvine, California, U.S., January 24, 2017.Mike Blake/File Photo - RTX39QXT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp said on Wednesday it is filing a lawsuit against joint venture partner Western Digital Corp.

Toshiba is claiming 120 billion yen ($1.07 billion) in damages, saying in a statement that Western Digital is interfering with the sale of its memory chip division.

Toshiba also said it has decided to shut out Western Digital employees based outside the Yokkaichi chip plant from accessing information relating to the two companies' joint venture.

Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

