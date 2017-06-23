Toshiba estimates bigger loss for past year on Westinghouse, lawsuits

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Toshiba Corp is seen on a printed circuit board in this photo illustration taken in Tokyo July 31, 2012.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp said on Friday it now estimates a bigger loss for the past year ended in March due to potential legal damages over a $1.3 billion accounting scandal as well as an increase in liabilities at its now-bankrupt U.S. nuclear unit.

The ailing industrial conglomerate said it expects to post a net loss of 995.2 billion yen ($8.95 billion), worse than its previous estimate of 950 billion yen.

It said negative shareholder equity at end-March was likely 581.6 billion yen, bigger than a previously estimated 540 billion yen.

It also said that it had received approval from regulators for an extension to file its annual earnings. The new deadline is Aug. 10.