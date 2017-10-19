FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Toshiba investigated by Japan's securities watchdog: source
Sections
Featured
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Bollywood
Movie Review: Golmaal Again
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Sports
Kohli hails India's new spin duo ahead of NZ ODI series
Our best photos from India this week
Photo Focus
Our best photos from India this week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology Photos
October 19, 2017 / 2:48 AM / in 3 days

Toshiba investigated by Japan's securities watchdog: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s securities watchdog is investigating Toshiba Corp’s (6502.T) accounting practices for the last business year to see if it properly handled the losses incurred by its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers look at Toshiba Corp's Regza television at an electronics store in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission is examining the process involved in creating the financial report for the 2016/17 business year, said the source, who was not authorized to speak to the media and declined to be identified.

A Toshiba spokesman declined to comment.

Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.