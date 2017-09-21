SK Hynix says some key issues on Toshiba chip unit sale still need agreement

FILE PHOTO: The logo of SK Hynix is seen at its headquarters in Seongnam, South Korea, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

SEOUL (Reuters) - SK Hynix Inc (000660.KS), part of the winning consortium for Toshiba Corp’s (6502.T) chip unit, said on Thursday that some key issues still needed to be agreed upon.

Toshiba said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell the prized unit to a consortium led by U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital and expectations of a formal signing on Thursday had been high.

“There are some key issues still to be agreed upon in the content approved by Toshiba’s board,” the South Korean chipmaker said in a regulatory filing, adding that it would continue with discussions.