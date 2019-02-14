Data localization, e-commerce not discussed at U.S.- India summit: U.S. envoy

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Data localization, e-commerce legislation and the generalized system of preferences (GSP) were not expressly discussed during talks between the United States and India, U.S. Ambassador Kenneth Juster said on Thursday.

The U.S. has threatened to remove tariff exemptions known as GSP, after India’s introduction of legislation on e-commerce and data storage rules were seen as hurting U.S. firms, Reuters reported last week.