Canada NAFTA negotiator said U.S. being inflexible: union leader

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - A Canadian union leader, in Mexico City for the fifth round of talks on modernizing NAFTA, on Friday said Canada’s chief negotiator had told him the U.S. side was being inflexible.

Unifor chief Jerry Dias spoke to reporters after a private meeting with Steve Verheul, who leads the Canadian team. Canada and Mexico went into the talks prepared to address hard line U.S. demands that they had previously dismissed as unworkable, officials said.