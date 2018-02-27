FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 27, 2018 / 5:37 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Ford stresses NAFTA importance, backs rules to curb forex manipulation

(Reuters) - Ford Motor Co (F.N) said on Tuesday it continued to have ongoing dialogue with the U.S. government on the importance of the North American Free Trade Agreement, particularly on the need to include enforceable rules prohibiting currency manipulation.

“That is a top priority for NAFTA modernization and all future trade agreements,” Ford added in a statement, which came as trade negotiators from the United States, Mexico and Canada met in Mexico City for a fresh round of talks to overhaul NAFTA.

Reporting by David Shephardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
