Mexico considers new laws on investor security if NAFTA dies: minister

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Mexico is examining ways to create new laws that would give investors security over their investments if the NAFTA collapses, Mexico’s economy minister said on Tuesday.

Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland and Mexican Secretary of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo Villarreal leave after a NAFTA trilateral ministerial press event in Washington, U.S., October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Addressing reporters near Washington on the same day that the United States, Mexico and Canada agreed to extend fraught talks to update the North American Free Trade Agreement into 2018, the minister, Ildefonso Guajardo, said it was important for Mexico’s negotiating position to have a fallback plan.