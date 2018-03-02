Mexico, Canada should be excluded from tariffs-Mexican NAFTA negotiator

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexico’s chief NAFTA trade negotiator Kenneth Smith said on Friday that Mexico and Canada should be excluded from potential U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would unveil the measures next week.

“We obviously think we that via NAFTA, and because we are strategic allies of the United States, we should be excluded from this kind of measures, and we are going to maintain that position,” Smith told reporters at the talks.

It remains unclear whether the tariffs would apply to the United States’ partners under NAFTA, which together account for more than 1 trillion dollars worth of annual trilateral trade.