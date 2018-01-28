FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
January 28, 2018 / 9:34 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

USTR hopeful on NAFTA talks, much work remains: Congressman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer is hopeful about talks to renegotiate NAFTA but realizes a great deal of work remains to be done, U.S. Republican Representative Dave Reichert said on Sunday.

Reichert, speaking after a briefing from Lighthizer, said he saw signs of optimism around talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement. He cited the possibility of holding extra rounds as well as the fact that officials have closed some chapters.

Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
