WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Steven Mnuchin, the U.S. treasury secretary, said on Thursday that he expects the United States to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) with Canada and Mexico or to pull out of the deal.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin attends a signing ceremony hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump to sign the Interdict Act into law, to provide Customs and Border Protection agents with the latest screening technology on the fight against the opioid crisis, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington D.C., U.S., January 10, 2018. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

“Ambassador (Robert) Lighthizer is doing an amazing job renegotiating NAFTA, and we expect that will be renegotiated or we’ll pull out,” Mnuchin told journalists.