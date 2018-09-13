FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 7:21 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Canadian PM says he wants a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible

1 Min Read

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday he wanted a good NAFTA deal as soon as possible, but did not answer directly when asked if he agreed with Washington that Sept. 30 was the final deadline for talks.

FILE PHOTO: Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions from the media in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, August 8, 2018. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

Canada and the United States are struggling to settle differences over access to the Canadian dairy market and how to resolve trade disputes. The United States has already struck a side deal with Mexico, the third member of the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Cooney

