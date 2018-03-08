FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Business News
March 8, 2018 / 4:06 PM / in a day

Chile minister says TPP-11 agreement sends message against trade wars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO (Reuters) - The Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade deal to be signed by 11 countries without the United States on Thursday sends a “powerful message” against trade wars, a Chilean minister said.

FILE PHOTO: Chile's Foreign Minister Heraldo Munoz is seen at the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) meeting held on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Danang, Vietnam, November 10, 2017. REUTERS/Na-Son Nguyen/Pool

Heraldo Munoz, Chile’s minister of foreign affairs, told a news conference the agreement was a strong signal “against protectionist pressures, in favor of a world open to trade, without unilateral sanctions and without the threat of trade wars.”

“We will be giving a very powerful signal,” he said.

Reporting by Dave Sherwood and Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.