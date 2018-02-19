New Zealand pushes for text of reinvigorated Trans-Pacific trade pact to go public this week

WELLINGTON (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday her country was pushing hard for the final text of the revived Trans-Pacific trade pact to be released on Wednesday when her government publishes its own assessment of the deal.

Eleven nations, led by Japan, announced in January that the new Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) would go ahead with some adjustments after the United States pulled out of an earlier version at the start of 2017.

Ardern said her government had become frustrated as the release had been held up because of translation issues.

“We have been urging all parties to reach agreement because of our strong desire to be absolutely transparent around the text as soon as possible,” she told reporters at Parliament.

“On Wednesday it is our intention to release the national impact statement for the CPTPP and it is also our strong hope that we will be in a position to release the text of the agreement at that time.”

The deal is set to be signed by all 11 nations at a ceremony in Chile in March.