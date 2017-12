BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization’s biennial ministerial conference closed on Wednesday without any “substantive agreements” among the 164 members, Director General Roberto Azevedo said at the event’s closing ceremony.

FILE PHOTO - Director-General of World Trade Organization Roberto Azevedo speaks during the Business Forum at the 11th World Trade Organization's ministerial conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina December 12, 2017. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

“Progress was going to require a leap in members’ positions. We didn’t see that,” Azevedo said. “We need to do some real soul-searching.”