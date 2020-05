WTO head expected to step down early: source

FILE PHOTO: Director-General of World Trade Organization Roberto Azevedo attends a session at the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GENEVA/BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The head of the World Trade Organization is expected to step down earlier than planned, a Geneva-based source said, and has summoned a virtual meeting to inform national members on Thursday afternoon.

Brazilian Roberto Azevedo, 62, has been director-general at the Geneva-based trade body since 2013 and was on a second term of office due to conclude at the end of August 2021.

The heads of delegations of the WTO’s 164 members were called to a special meeting to be held at 4 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Thursday to inform them about “pressing WTO administrative issues”.

The WTO said it would have an announcement following the meeting, but would not comment until then.