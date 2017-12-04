FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Triumph to merge precision components, aerospace structures units
December 4, 2017 / 11:50 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Triumph to merge precision components, aerospace structures units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. aero parts maker Triumph Group Inc (TGI.N) said on Monday it would combine aerospace structures and precision components divisions into one business unit, effective Jan 1.

The new unit called aerospace structures will be led by Pete Wick, who is currently executive vice president of its precision components business.

The aerospace structures unit, Triumph’s biggest business by revenue, makes aircraft wings, wing boxes, fuselage panels and sub-assemblies such as floor grids.

The precision components unit, its third biggest, produces a range of aluminum, hard metal and composite structures used in commercial, military, rotorcraft and business jet markets.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

