November 6, 2017 / 11:57 AM / Updated 21 hours ago

LSE has made strong case for Aramco listing: UK PM's spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The London Stock Exchange has made a “very strong case” for oil company Saudi Aramco to lists its shares in Britain, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday after President Donald Trump urged the king of Saudi Arabia to list in New York.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Saudi Aramco is seen at the 20th Middle East Oil & Gas Show and Conference (MOES 2017) in Manama, Bahrain, March 7, 2017. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo

“Obviously there are lots of big stock exchanges which have an interest in Aramco including the London Stock Exchange which we believe has made a very strong case for it being based here,” the spokesman told reporters.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
