FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Trump says U.S. upholds and sticks to 'one China' policy: Xinhua
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Top news
Delhi declares emergency as toxic smog thickens by the hour
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
Exclusive
Middle East
Lebanon believes Saudi holds Hariri, demands his return
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 9, 2017 / 7:22 AM / Updated a day ago

Trump says U.S. upholds and sticks to 'one China' policy: Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - The United States government upholds and sticks to the “one China” policy, U.S. President Donald Trump told Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday during talks in Beijing, China’s official Xinhua news agency reported.

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's Premier Li Keqiang (not pictured) meet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

As president-elect, Trump broke with protocol and accepted a congratulatory phone call from the Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in December, angering China, which claims the self-ruled island as integral Chinese territory.

Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.