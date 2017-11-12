FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vietnam, U.S. firms sign MoUs during Trump's visit
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Backing Big Brother: China facial recognition firms appeal to funds
Technology
Backing Big Brother: China facial recognition firms appeal to funds
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
currency
Think bitcoin's getting expensive? Try Zimbabwe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 12, 2017 / 6:07 AM / a day ago

Vietnam, U.S. firms sign MoUs during Trump's visit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Vietnamese and U.S. companies on Sunday signed memorandums of understanding on gas development, automobiles, as well as aircraft engine purchase and support during U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Vietnam.

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Vietnam's President Tran Dai Quang shake hands after they attended a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kham

PetroVietnam Gas GAS.HM and AES Corp (AES.N) signed a memorandum of understanding on Son My liquefied natural gas terminal project and an MoU with Alaska Gasline Development Corp on gas supply and upstream investment.

Pratt & Whitney Co signed an engine purchase support agreement and binding MoU for the sale and maintenance of its engines with Vietnamese flag carrier Vietnam Airlines HVN.HNO

The U.S. engine maker also signed a purchase and support agreement for 20 engines with Vietjet Aviation JSC VJC.HM.

U.S truck maker Navistar International Corp (NAV.N) signed an MoU on commercial truck business with Vietnamese Hoang Huy Joint Stock Co.

No details were available on the value of the deals, which were signed in the presence of Trump and his Vietnamese counterpart Tran Dai Quang.

Reporting By Mai Nguyen; Editing by Himani Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.