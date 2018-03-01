FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Pyeongchang 2018
North Korea
Company Results
Reuters Investigates
The Road to Brexit
The Wider Image
Commentary
Syria
Sports
Pictures
Business News
March 1, 2018 / 4:36 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Tunisia to invest $5 billion in energy projects in 2018-2020

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TUNIS (Reuters) - Tunisia will invest 12 billion dinars ($5 billion) in electricity and other energy projects from 2018 to 2020, a government statement said on Thursday.

The government also said it was planning a new airport close to the capital.

The energy projects include a 600 megawatt-underwater power cable to link Tunisia’s power grid with Italy’s, Energy Minister Khaled Kaddour said in a statement. The 200-km (125-mile) line would cost 600 million euros, he said.

The North African country would also build two power plants with a capacity of 450 megawatts (MW) each, the statement said.

Separately, Transport Minister Radhouan Ayara said Tunisia would build a new airport close to the capital in Bizerte at a cost of 2.047 billion dinars by 2030.

Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Ulf Laessing and Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.