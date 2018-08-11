FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 11, 2018 / 11:56 AM / a few seconds ago

Turkey's Erdogan repeats call to Turks to help shore up lira

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday repeated a call on Turks to sell dollars and euros to support the national currency, which has been in free-fall over concerns about the economy and deteriorating ties with the United States.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan talks to media in the Black Sea city of Ordu, Turkey August 11, 2018. Cem Oksuz/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Speaking to supporters in the northeastern Turkish town of Unye, Erdogan also said it was a pity the United States was choosing Andrew Brunson, a U.S. pastor on trial in Turkey over terrorism charges - over its strategic NATO ally Ankara.

U.S. President Donald Trump has demanded the pastor’s release, the most pressing of a number of disagreements between Washington and Ankara.

Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Mark Potter

