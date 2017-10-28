Turkey's full-year growth may be seven percent, Erdogan says

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday “no one should be surprised” if Turkey’s year-end economic growth hits 7 percent.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during the opening ceremony of a mosque in Ankara, Turkey, October 27, 2017. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

In a speech at an opening ceremony in the central Turkish province of Konya, Erdogan said: ”Turkey grew 5.1 percent in the first half, no one should be surprised if year-end growth hits 7 percent.

“We are working on this. We are running for this to be better.”

The government’s official annual growth target is 5.5 percent in its medium term program for 2017-2020 period.

Erdogan’s comments echoed those of Prime Minister Binali Yildirim earlier in the week.