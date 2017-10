Turkey's Finance Minister Naci Agbal is pictured during an interview with Reuters in Ankara, Turkey, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA (Reuters) - Global e-commerce companies will be liable for taxes on goods sold directly to Turkish customers under a draw law proposed by Turkey’s government, Finance Minister Naci Agbal said on Friday.

Agbal also told the state-run Anadolu agency that the budget deficit will be at around 60 billion lira ($17.5 billion) year by the end of the year.